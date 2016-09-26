CEC Chairman: All conditions created for voting of population

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "All conditions created for voting of population in Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said, announcing the starting of popular vote (referendum) in order to make changes in the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

CEC Chairman noted that more than 53,000 observers to monitor the vote.

M. Panahov added that the voting will be held in a transparent manner and relevant information on the voting will be given during the day: " The results will be unveiled due to the international standards. All conditions created for voters in Azerbaijan to fufill their Constitutional rights.”