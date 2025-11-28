Case of Karen Hovhannisyan accused of terrorism in Khankandi sent to court

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Domestic policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 14:36
    The criminal case against Karen Hovhannisyan, who is accused of terrorism and other particularly serious crimes in Khankandi, has been sent to court, according to Report.

    Xankəndidə terror törətməyə cəhd göstərən Karen Avanesyanın işi məhkəməyə göndərilib
    Дело обвиняемого в терроризме в Ханкенди Карена Аванесяна направлено в суд

