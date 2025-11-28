Case of Karen Hovhannisyan accused of terrorism in Khankandi sent to court
Domestic policy
28 November, 2025
- 14:36
The criminal case against Karen Hovhannisyan, who is accused of terrorism and other particularly serious crimes in Khankandi, has been sent to court, according to Report.
