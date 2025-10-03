Baku to host trilateral meeting of government reps from Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran

A trilateral meeting of government representatives from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran will take place in Baku on October 13–14, the Cabinet of Ministers told Report.

The Azerbaijani delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, the Russian delegation by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, and the Iranian delegation by Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh.

The meeting participants will discuss issues of transport and logistics, energy, and customs cooperation.