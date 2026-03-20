Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 16:53
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS

    Festive events have been organized in Baku to mark the Novruz holiday.

    Report has prepared photos capturing the festive mood of the capital's residents.

    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
    Novruz holiday Baku residents
    Photo
    Paytaxt sakinləri Novruz bayramını qeyd edirlər - FOTOREPORTAJ
    Photo
    Жители Баку отмечают праздник Новруз - ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ

    Latest News

    17:22

    Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of Novruz holiday

    Domestic policy
    17:08

    Italy negotiating additional gas supplies with Azerbaijan due to LNG disruptions

    Other countries
    16:53
    Photo

    Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    16:41

    Russia lodges protest with Israel over bomb falling near RT journalists in Lebanon

    Other countries
    16:30

    US, Israel strike 16 Iranian cargo vessels in port towns

    Other countries
    16:19

    France's ambassador in Baku congratulates Azerbaijanis on Novruz

    Foreign policy
    16:07

    Azerbaijan doubles construction limestone production in February

    Industry
    15:58

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Tunisia on Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    15:36

    Azerbaijan exports $149.1M of non-oil goods to Russia in two months

    Business
    All News Feed