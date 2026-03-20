Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOS
Domestic policy
- 20 March, 2026
- 16:53
Festive events have been organized in Baku to mark the Novruz holiday.
Report has prepared photos capturing the festive mood of the capital's residents.
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