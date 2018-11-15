Baku hosts international conference on “Role and Independence of lawyers: Comparative Perspectives”

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/9c269e1d0b16bd98b02aea4f22daebb8/cf6fa933-1ee1-411f-8e94-09c7322ff36a_292.jpg

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is hosting an international conference on "Role and independence of lawyers: Comparative perspectives" organized by the Azerbaijan Bar Association (EC), the Council of Europe and the International Commission of Lawyers.

Report informs that the leaders of Bar associations from 15 foreign countries, senior officials of international organizations, as well as the heads of supreme governing bodies of Azerbaijan attend the event.

The international event will end on November 16.