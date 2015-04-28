Baku hosts III Global Open Society Forum

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 28, the Third Global Open Society Forum kicked off in Baku.

Report informs that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the official opening ceremony of the Forum.

The Forum supported by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora with the organization of Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, was devoted to the topic on "Creating confidence in the new world order".

The Forum was opened by the director of the Library of Alexandria in Egypt, co-chair of the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi Ismail Serageldin.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the ceremony.