BCEP permits Musavat Party and National Council to hold rally

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku City Executive Power (BCEP) responded to the appeal of the Musavat Party.

The head of the Central Executive Board of Musavat Party Gulagha Aslanli told Report that Baku City Executive Power has considered their appeal and permitted to hold rally on September 18, at 15:00-17:00 at the Stadium of Sports and Health Complex (former "Mahsul" stadium) in Yasamal district of Baku city.

BCEP has also responded to the rally appeal of the National Council.

Deputy chairman of Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) Gozal Bayramli told Report that Baku City Executive Power Party has considered their appeal and permitted to hold rally on September 17, at 15:00-17:00 at the Stadium of Sports and Health Complex (former "Mahsul" stadium) in Yasamal district of Baku city.