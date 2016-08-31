Azerbaijani President signs order on 200th anniversary of establishment of German settlements in South Caucasus

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the 200th anniversary of the establishment of German settlements in the South Caucasus region, Report informs.

In order for a decent celebration of the 200th anniversary of the establishment of German settlements in the South Caucasus region, the President instructed the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan to jointly develop and implement a special program dedicated to the actions on the 200th anniversary of the establishment of German settlement in the South Caucasus, in view of their significance in promoting Azerbaijan as a place of centuries-old center of tolerance with multicultural traditions.

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked to solve issues relating to the order.