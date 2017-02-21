Azerbaijani President signs an order to award employees of 'Azəravtoyol' OJSC

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order conferring "Progress" medal on employees of the "Azəravtoyol" Open Joint Stock Company.

Report informs, according to the order, below-mentioned employees of "Azəravtoyol" Open Joint Stock Company were awarded the medal for contribution to the development of road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

Azadaliyev Azadali Kalbali

Babayev Eldar Mirvanovich

Chiragov Nizami Gafar

Ahmadov Shahin Ahmad

Amirova Khatiban Balasan

Hajiyev Aladdin Ali

Huseynov Yashar Huseyn

Ismayilov Saftar Tofig

Gafarov Firdovsi Jumshud

Ganiyev Dilgam Seyfaddin

Guliyev Zakir Ibrahim

Maharramov Elkhan Mammadagha

Mammadov Faig Fazil

Pashayev Mubariz Valish

Shukurov Tahir Rashid

Taghiyev Taghi Sultan

Zamanov Nizami Zaman.

In accordance with another order of the Azerbaijani President, Aliyev Ziyaddin Ismayil and Gasimov Aflatun Allahyar were awarded "Honored engineer" honorary title for contribution to the development of road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan.