Azerbaijani President signs an order to award employees of 'Azəravtoyol' OJSC

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order conferring "Progress" medal on employees of the "Azəravtoyol" Open Joint Stock Company.
Report informs, according to the order, below-mentioned employees of "Azəravtoyol" Open Joint Stock Company were awarded the medal for contribution to the development of road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan.
Azadaliyev Azadali Kalbali
Babayev Eldar Mirvanovich
Chiragov Nizami Gafar
Ahmadov Shahin Ahmad
Amirova Khatiban Balasan
Hajiyev Aladdin Ali
Huseynov Yashar Huseyn
Ismayilov Saftar Tofig
Gafarov Firdovsi Jumshud
Ganiyev Dilgam Seyfaddin
Guliyev Zakir Ibrahim
Maharramov Elkhan Mammadagha
Mammadov Faig Fazil
Pashayev Mubariz Valish
Shukurov Tahir Rashid
Taghiyev Taghi Sultan
Zamanov Nizami Zaman.
In accordance with another order of the Azerbaijani President, Aliyev Ziyaddin Ismayil and Gasimov Aflatun Allahyar were awarded "Honored engineer" honorary title for contribution to the development of road transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook