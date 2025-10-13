Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Azerbaijani President: 'Establishment of rule-of-law state remains strategic priority of our national policy'

    Domestic policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 08:17
    Azerbaijani President: 'Establishment of rule-of-law state remains strategic priority of our national policy'

    "The establishment of a rule-of-law state in the Republic of Azerbaijan remains a strategic priority of our national policy," said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 67th Annual Meeting of the International Association of Judges, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Comprehensive measures are being implemented in Azerbaijan to further strengthen the role of the administration of justice as the primary guarantor of human rights protection. As a result of the consistent reforms undertaken in our country, the judicial efficiency has improved, citizens' access to justice has expanded, and the independence of judges has been further solidified," the head of state added.

    President Ilham Aliyev International Association of Judges Azerbaijan
    Prezident: Azərbaycanda hüquqi dövlət quruculuğu dövlət siyasətimizin strateji prioritetlərindən biridir
    Президент: Построение правового государства - приоритет госполитики

    Latest News

    08:34

    President of Azerbaijan: International Association of Judges also serves as space for international dialogue, cooperation

    Foreign policy
    08:29

    President Ilham Aliyev: Challenges of modern era require judicial systems to continuously adapt, embrace innovative approaches

    Domestic policy
    08:17

    Azerbaijani President: 'Establishment of rule-of-law state remains strategic priority of our national policy'

    Domestic policy
    08:11
    Photo

    67th Annual Meeting of International Association of Judges kicks off in Baku

    Domestic policy
    08:05

    PM Lecornu forms France's new government

    Other countries
    17:59
    Photo

    Inam Karimov: Azerbaijan building its judicial system based on justice and rule of law

    Domestic policy
    17:49

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 67th General Assembly of International Association of Judges

    Domestic policy
    17:28
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Egypt - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    Death toll from Mexico floods rises to 48

    Other countries
    All News Feed