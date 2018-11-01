Azerbaijani police shift to winter clothing

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani police have shifted to winter clothing.
Report informs that an appropriate order was signed in this regard.
Notably, police officers in the capital and regions are currently serving in winter clothing.
