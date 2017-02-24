 Top
    Close photo mode

    Members of Azerbaijani Parliament suggest to erect genocide monument in Martyrs' Lane

    Musa Gasimli noted importance of intensifying propaganda on Khojaly tragedy

    Baku. 24 February.REPORT.AZ/ Members of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Musa Gasimli and Rafael Jabrayilov have proposed erection of a monument to genocide in the Alley of Martyrs.

    Report informs, M.Gasimli said at today's parliamentary meeting. 

    He said that this monument shouldn't reflect only the Khojaly events, but also other massacres.

    He noted importance of intensifying propaganda on the Khojaly tragedy. 

    Lawmaker Rafael Jabrayilov said that the Azerbaijani people were subjected to genocide: "Unfortunately, there is no magnificent memorial complex reflecting genocide. We are visiting the Martyr's Lane. This is a good, as if Khojaly genocide stays in the background. I propose construction of a memorial complex in the Alley of Martyrs, reflecting the genocide". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi