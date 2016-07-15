Members of Azerbaijani Parliament leave for vacation

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Members of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) leave for vacation today.

Report informs, members of the legislative body will be on vacation until August 30.

In accordance with the law 'On the status of MP National Parliament of the Azerbaijani Republic', the MPs are paid allowance in the amount of 2-month-wage for treatment and holiday during the vacation.

Chairman of the Milli Majlis receives allowance in the amount of 4 500 AZN, committee chairmen 3 600 AZN, MM Deputy Chairman 3 825 AZN, First Deputy Chairman 4 050 AZN, ordinary members 3 150 AZN.

The autumn session of Parliament will begin on September 30.