Azerbaijani MFA: Victory Day is a symbol of our national solidarity and our faith in the future

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated all compatriots on the sixth anniversary of the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

According to Report, the ministry published the message on its account on X.

It noted that the unparalleled heroism demonstrated by the Azerbaijani Army during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 under the leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and the historic victory marked a triumph of the Azerbaijani people's national will, unity and unwavering determination.

"This glorious victory marked a crucial milestone on the historic path towards the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Victory Day is a symbol of our national solidarity, commitment to statehood and faith in the future. Today, as a victorious state, Azerbaijan is resolutely continuing its efforts to strengthen lasting peace, stability and cooperation in the region.

"On this sacred occasion, we pay our deepest respects to the cherished memory of our martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland and express our gratitude to our veterans and all those who took part in the war for their dedication and self-sacrifice. The resilience and valor of our heroes will live forever in the memory of our people, while the chronicle of our victory will remain a source of pride and inspiration for future generations. Happy Victory Day!" the statement said.