    Azerbaijani FM meets outgoing UAE Ambassador

    They praised the development of relations between the two countries

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Salem Khalifa Mohammed Al Ghafli as he ends his diplomatic mission in the country.

    They praised the development of relations between the two countries.

    They said the last visit of high level UAE delegation gave an important contribution to bilateral cooperation.

    Salem Khalifa Mohammed Al Ghafli, in turn, expressed gratitude for supporting his diplomatic activity.

