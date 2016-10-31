 Top
    Azerbaijan to mark 3 holidays, 9 non-working days in November

    National Flag Day will be celebrated on November 9

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will celebrate National Flag Day on November 9.

    Report informs, therefore, the day is considered to be non-working. November 9 coincides with Wednesday. For this reason, no additional non-working days will be marked.

    In addition, 8 days in November coincide with Saturday and Sunday, these days, also, considered to be non-working days.

    Notably, Constitution Day will be celebrated on November 12, National Salvation Day on November 17. These days will not be considered non-working days.

