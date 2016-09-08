Azerbaijan to establish state protection for persons and their families providing information on corruption

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Amendments will be made to Azerbaijani law 'On combating corruption' regarding providing information on corruption offences.

Report informs, the issue was discussed at the meeting of Milli Majlis Legal Policy and State Building Committee.

According to the draft amendments, addition of Article 11-1 to the law was proposed. The article states that the information on corruption offences can be provided in written (including electronic) or orally. Officials or structural departments will be determined at the state and municipal bodies, budget organizations to provide the information. The employees of these offices, enterprises and organizations will transfer information on corruption offences to the mentioned structural departments. The departments will register the information and investigate within 20 working days after the receipt and inform the person, providing information on the investigation's result.

Also, according to Article 11-2, state protection is determined for the persons and their families, providing information on corruption, due to any threats or pressure.

The draft was recommended to the plenary meeting of the parliament.