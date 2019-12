Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed an order on holidays during Novruz, Ramadan and Gurban for 2020.

Report informs citing the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers that in line with the order, Novruz will be marked on March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 2020, Ramadan on May 24, 25, Gurban holiday on July 31, August 1.

In line with part 2 of Article 105 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the days envisaged in the order will be non-working.