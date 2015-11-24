Azerbaijan's first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of orphanage-kindergarten in Buzovna

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s first lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has attended the opening of orphanage-kindergarten No340 in Buzovna, Khazar district, Baku. The construction of the orphanage-kindergarten was initiated and supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Report informs.

Mehriban Aliyeva cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the facility.

All conditions have been created at the two-storey orphanage-kindergarten for children`s leisure. The facility has a swimming pool, music room and gyms.

President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that the kindergarten can handle up to 200 children in 10 groups.

The trees were planted, green areas laid out and amusement facilities installed in the yard of the orphanage-kindergarten.