Azerbaijan reduces period of Prosecutor General's motion over judge's prosecution

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The period of considering Prosecutor General's motion over criminal prosecution of judge may be reduced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, relevant amendment was proposed to Article 101 of the law "On courts and judges" (judicial immunity).

According to the draft amendment, a motion by the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan on consent to the criminal prosecution of a judge will be considered within 72 hours of receipt.

Currently, this period is ten days.

In case in the Judicial-Legal Council grants its permission, the criminal prosecution is pursued according to the order prescribed by the criminal procedure legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In the absence of such permission, the judge, caught committing a crime is immediately released.

The daft amendment will be discussed at plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) on November 29.