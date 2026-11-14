Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
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    Azerbaijan holds another training session for reservists

    Domestic policy
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 15:16
    Azerbaijan holds another training session for reservists

    In accordance with the training plan for 2026, the next training session involving a group of reservists is held at one of the military units of the Land Forces as part of joint activities with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    In line with the established procedures for carrying out mobilization activities, the participants called up for the training were assigned to positions according to their military specialties and provided with all types of supplies.

    As part of the training session, activities were carried out in accordance with the daily routine. In addition, awareness-raising talks were held with the reservists, they were briefed on the requirements of military regulations, military legislation, and safety rules.

    Training classes on drill, military regulations, socio-political and specialty training were conducted with the participants. They also performed practical shooting.

    The training session is aimed to improve the practical skills of reservists, develop their skills and capabilities, and broaden their military knowledge.

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