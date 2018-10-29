Azerbaijan bans radiation diagnostic departments in children's institutions

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Functioning of radiation diagnostic departments (cabinets), radiotherapy and radioisotope diagnostic laboratories in children's institutions (nurseries, kindergartens, schools) is banned in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that the "Law on Sanitary and Epidemiological Requirements in Medical Institutions" has been amended in this regard.

The document was signed by Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev.

Earlier the ban was applied only to residential buildings.