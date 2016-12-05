Azerbaijan applies penalties for parking violations

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Penalties will be applied in Azerbaijan for parking violations and illegally parking in disabled space.

Report informs, amendments will be made to the Code of Administrative Offences.

According to amendments discussed at today's session of the parliamentary Commission on Legal Policy and State Building Affairs, 40 AZN penalty will be applied for the misuse of blue badges.

In addition, 10 AZN penalty will be applied for illegally parking in disabled space, and 20 AZN for parking more than 24 hours.

After discussion, the draft was recommended to the plenary session of Milli Majlis.