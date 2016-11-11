Azerbaijan applies new rules for electronic visas

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today's plenary session of Milli Majlis has discussed the drafton amendments to the Migration Code.

Report informs, according to the draft, not later than 3 working days after receiving the application for issuing electronic visas, information will be checked on the list of restrictions of "Entry-exit and registration"interagency automated information-search system, and in case of revealing no grounds to refuse, a visa will be issued and sent to the applicant's e-mail address.

Upon cancellation of the visa issuing, applicant will receive an e-mail message.

In addition, ‘ASAN Visa system’ will sent the relevant information to the "Entry-exit and registration"interagency automated information-search system.

The draft passed by a vote.