 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan applies new rules for electronic visas

    Upon cancellation of the visa issuing, applicant will receive an e-mail message

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today's plenary session of Milli Majlis has discussed the drafton amendments to the Migration Code.

    Report informs, according to the draft, not later than 3 working days after receiving the application for issuing electronic visas, information will be checked on the list of restrictions of "Entry-exit and registration"interagency automated information-search system, and in case of revealing no grounds to refuse, a visa will be issued and sent to the applicant's e-mail address.

    Upon cancellation of the visa issuing, applicant will receive an e-mail message.

    In addition, ‘ASAN Visa system’ will sent the relevant information to the "Entry-exit and registration"interagency automated information-search system.

    The draft passed by a vote.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi