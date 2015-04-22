Aydin Mirzazadeh: Activities of NAP deputy members further to be studied and evaluated

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Activities of deputy members of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) further studied and evaluated".

This was stated by the head of department of political analysis and forecasting of the executive secretariat of the party "Yeni Azerbaijan" Aydin Mirzazadeh in an interview with Report.

He noted that today 66 MPs of the ruling party are in Parliament: "In the first place, the activity of each of the 66 deputies further studied and evaluated.Of course, the candidacy of those who justified the confidence and have authority in society will be renominated for the parliamentary elections. At the same time, nomination of new candidates is also possible, including young people, intellectuals and female candidates. We believe that YAP will once again win in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Successful policy of our party leader, President Ilham Aliyev creates confidence in the victory of NAP".

A. Mirzazadeh said that, YAP is actively preparing for the forthcoming parliamentary elections: "We intend to take part in the next parliamentary elections, further enriching experience received by us in the presidential and municipal elections".