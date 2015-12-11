Deputy Chairmen of 'Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping' CJSC appointed

First Deputy Chairman is 36 years old

Baku. 11 December.REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev inked decree on appointment of Zamig Ismayilov to the post of First Deputy Chairman of 'Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping' Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC).

Report informs, in accordance with decree, Zamig Omar Ismayilov appointed First Deputy Chairman of 'Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping' Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC).

Jabrayil Idris Mahmudlu appointed Deputy Chairman of 'Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping' Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC).

Zamig Omar Ismayilov was born in 1979 in Baku. Started labor activity as Assistant Captain in vessels of 'Khazardenizneftdonanma' Office in 1997. He has worked as Group Leader on sea operations at BP-Group Azerbaijan Company since 2005, Senior Operations Manager at Azerbaijan branch of Caspian Marine Services Limited Company since 2013 and as Director of that Company since 2014. He is member of London Instituteof CharteredShipbrokers' since 2013. Married, he has 3 children. He is member of New Azerbaijan Party.

Jabrayil Idris Mahmudlu was born in 1966 in Gabaghdibi village of Yardimli region. Began his labor activity as worker at state farm named after Engels in 1983. He has worked as Chief Advisor of Chariman at 'Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping' Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) since 2014. Married, he has 3 children. He is member of New Azerbaijan Party.