Another group of former IDPs leaves for Khojaly, Horovlu village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district

Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Khojaly city and Horovlu village of the Jabrayil district on Friday, Report informs.

As part of this phase, 25 families, comprising 136 individuals, were relocated to the city, and 47 families, comprising 189 individuals, were relocated to the village.

The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Residents expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.