Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Khojaly, Horovlu village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district

    Domestic policy
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 09:10
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Khojaly, Horovlu village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district

    Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Khojaly city and Horovlu village of the Jabrayil district on Friday, Report informs.

    As part of this phase, 25 families, comprising 136 individuals, were relocated to the city, and 47 families, comprising 189 individuals, were relocated to the village.

    The residents being relocated to their native lands are families who were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    Residents expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, and also thanked the brave Azerbaijani army for liberating the Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished peace to the souls of the martyrs who died in the name of this high goal.

    Azerbaijan Path to Victory resettlement Khojaly Horovlu village Jabrayil
    Photo
    Xocalıya və Cəbrayılın Horovlu kəndinə növbəti köç karvanları yola salınıb
    Photo
    В Ходжалы и село Хыдырлы Джебраильского района выехала очередная группа жителей

    Latest News

    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    14:48

    Minister: Two‑thirds of Azerbaijan's consolidated revenues now free from oil

    Finance
    All News Feed