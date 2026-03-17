Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's villages in Aghdara, Khojavand, Jabrayil

    Domestic policy
    • 17 March, 2026
    • 08:53
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's villages in Aghdara, Khojavand, Jabrayil

    In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues, Report informs.

    As many as 82 families (368 people) are currently returning to the villages of Childiran, Ashagi Oratag, Heyvali, Chapar, and Hasanriz in the Aghdara district, the village of Khojavand in the Khojavand district, and the Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district.

    Returnees expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state support. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, its heroic soldiers and officers, and honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of the country's lands.

    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's villages in Aghdara, Khojavand, Jabrayil
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's villages in Aghdara, Khojavand, Jabrayil
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's villages in Aghdara, Khojavand, Jabrayil
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's villages in Aghdara, Khojavand, Jabrayil
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's villages in Aghdara, Khojavand, Jabrayil
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's villages in Aghdara, Khojavand, Jabrayil
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's villages in Aghdara, Khojavand, Jabrayil
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's villages in Aghdara, Khojavand, Jabrayil
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's villages in Aghdara, Khojavand, Jabrayil
    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's villages in Aghdara, Khojavand, Jabrayil
    Azerbaijan's liberated territories Ilham Aliyev
    Photo
    Ağdərə, Xocavənd və Cəbrayılın kəndlərinə növbəti köç karvanları yola salınıb
    Photo
    Очередная группа бывших вынужденных переселенцев выехала в села Агдере, Ходжавенда и Джебраила

    Latest News

    09:50

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Ireland on National Day

    Foreign policy
    09:41

    CENTCOM: US conducted over 6,500 combat flights during operation against Iran

    Other countries
    09:36

    Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center organizes Novruz celebrations in Belgrade

    Foreign policy
    09:32

    UN mission congratulates Azerbaijan on last Tuesday before Novruz

    Other countries
    09:26

    CBA currency exchange rates (17.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:24

    Stubb: European allies not informed of US operational plans against Iran

    Other countries
    09:19

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:19

    Iran's Foreign Ministry: Tehran not considering diplomatic solution to conflict

    Region
    09:08

    Iranian drones attack oil industrial zone in emirate of Fujairah

    Other countries
    All News Feed