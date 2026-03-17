Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's villages in Aghdara, Khojavand, Jabrayil
Domestic policy
- 17 March, 2026
- 08:53
In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues, Report informs.
As many as 82 families (368 people) are currently returning to the villages of Childiran, Ashagi Oratag, Heyvali, Chapar, and Hasanriz in the Aghdara district, the village of Khojavand in the Khojavand district, and the Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district.
Returnees expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state support. They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, its heroic soldiers and officers, and honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of the country's lands.
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