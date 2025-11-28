Another group of former IDPs arrives in Mammadbayli village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues, Report informs.

As many as 33 families, comprising 177 people, have currently been resettled to the Mammadbayli village in the Zangilan district.

These families were temporarily housed in various parts of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the state's comprehensive support. They also expressed their appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished the repose of the souls of the country's martyrs who gave their lives in this cause.