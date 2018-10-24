 Top
    Amount of funds allocated for municipal elections in Azerbaijan next year unveiled

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of funds to be allocated for municipal elections to be held in Azerbaijan next year has been announced.

    Report informs that it is planned to allocate AZN 53,900,000 from the state budget of next year in connection with 2019 municipal elections.

    Notably, the budget package of 2019 will be discussed at the plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis on November 13.

