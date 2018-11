© Report

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ First aid ambulance stations will switch to enhanced mode of service on the day of presidential elections in Azerbaijan, April 11.

Report informs, Chief doctor to Baku Emergency Medical Aid Station Rauf Naghiyev said at a press conference.

He noted that all the ambulance workers will be at work.

"We will respond to each call promptly", Naghiyev added.