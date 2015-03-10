Baku.10 March.REPORT.AZ/ The National Adviser to thePresident of Azerbaijan and the Head of Department of Social Political Issues, Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Hasanov marks his birthday. As Report informs, Ali Hasanov celebrates his 55th anniversary.

Ali Mahhammadali oglu Hasanov was born on March 10, 1960 in the Tananam village of Sharur region.

He worked at Training Division of Nakhchivan State University, Inspector, Senior Assistant in 1992-1993. He headed the ideological department of the party "Yeni Azerbaijan Partiyasi” (New Azerbaijan Party) in 1994-1995.

He worked in Socio-political department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Republic, Deputy Head In 1995-1996.

He headed the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration's Public and Political Issues Department in 1996-2005.

According to the Presidential Order of July 19, 2005 he was appointed head of the department of social and political issues of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Social Political Issues, Head of Department on Social Political Issues of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Ali Hasanov with "The Order of Friendship". He awarded "The Order of Friendship" for a "great contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation with Russia".



