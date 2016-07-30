Ali Ahmadov: "Proposed amendments reflecting intention of turning economic freedom system into a new mechanism"

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The wide range of human rights and freedoms were enshrined in the Constitution of Azerbaijan. However, positive changes in our lives, of citizens, significant growth of coefficient of the citizens’ participation in the economic, social and political processes became a real parameter of a life."

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov said in his interview to the official website of the party commenting on issues related to the Referendum Act of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan'.

According to him, in recent years, significant steps have been taken to increase people's participation in public life, improvement of the mechanism of extension and protection of rights and freedoms sphere has been adopted as one of the priorities of domestic policy: "Human rights and freedoms system in Azerbaijan now more aligned with European standards. Reflection of all these amendments in the Constitution, I think, completely natural and understandable."

A.Ahmadov said that a part of the amendments in the Constitution are related with the people's economic rights: "Azerbaijan has already passed the way of formation of free economic relations and turning them into a well-established system. Proposed amendments reflecting intention of turning economic freedom system into a newly developed mechanism.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the ruling party, Azerbaijan has always demonstrated its own will regarding the well-established democracy and democracy improvement has always been on the focus: "Now, democracy in Azerbaijan is more perfect institution compared with year 1995, when the Constitution was adopted by a referendum. But we should never forget that development history of democracy has proved that this is a continuous process. Today, improvement of human rights and freedoms is a developing process even in the most democratic countries in the world. Constitutional Act Identification of a lower age limit for a passive voting with an age limit defined for active voting in the Constitutional Act should be estimated namely in a such context.