Ali Ahmadov: “Heydar Aliyev’s coming to power was a specific expression of a greater mission”

“Heydar Aliyev’s coming to power was a specific expression of a greater mission”, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov said at an event on 50th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev’s coming to power in Azerbaijan.

He noted that new approach started to be used in other Soviet countries after Heydar Aliyev came to power in 1969: ‘At that time, a special party elite was formed in accordance with the tradition in the Soviet Union. The mission of leadership to Republics and Soviet Union was entrusted to people from this elite. The practice of bringing a leader to the party and republic from other sections, as well as law and enforcement agencies was not applied. At that time, Heydar Aliyev was the chairman of State Security Committee of Azerbaijan SSR. Bringing of Heydar Aliyev to power in Azerbaijan in 1969 can be assessed as the test of a new practice. This was caused by Heydar Aliyev’s personal qualities. He had proved his capability to be leader of Azerbaijan in previous years. This step yielded results. Later on, this practice was used in other Soviet republics. Georgia’s Minister of International Affairs Eduard Shevardnadze was brought to power too. ’

‘Heydar Aliyev’s leadership to Azerbaijan and development of our country is specific not only to those years, but also to the period of its independence. Heydar Aliyev was invited to power by population for solution of many problems after Azerbaijan gained independence and successful state-building. Strengthening of Azerbaijan’s independency, development of economy was a historic mission fulfilled by Heydar Aliyev. Along with this, the potential created by Heydar Aliyev in 1970s made up all spheres of economy, national statehood and our life’, Ahmadov said.