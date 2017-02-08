Ali Ahmadov: Extradition of blogger Lapshin proves Azerbaijan defends its national interests

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Extradition of Alexander Lapshin is one of those facts, proving Azerbaijan’s determination to defend its national interests”.

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov told reporters.

He noted that Azerbaijan always expressed clear position with regard to persons acting against national independence and interests of the country, thereby violating national legislation and international legal norms.

Ali Ahmadov told that Azerbaijani authorities are capable of showing categorical position: “Extradition of Lapshin features Azerbaijan’s political will and intention to take decisive steps towards defending national interests”.