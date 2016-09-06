Adviser to Ali Kerimli released to attend his father's mourning

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Imprisoned adviser to the chairman of Azerbaijani Popular Front Party (APFP) Mammad Ibrahim temporarily released to attend his father's funeral.

Report informs, lawyer of M. Ibrahim, Yalchin Imanov said.

According to him, after a day M. Ibrahim will be sent back to prison.

Notably, M. Ibrahim's father died on September 3.

Mammad Ibrahim has been detained on September 30, 2015 on the criminal case launched under petition of Mikayil Guliyev, who has left APFP in 2014.

He is accused of Article 221.2.2 (hooliganism, commited by resisting government official or other person, implementing its duties on protection of public order or preventing violation of public order) of Criminal Code.