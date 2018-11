Academician Ramiz Mehdiyev casts a vote

11 April, 2018 18:01

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/f5e1f28ee97bd266567c2c792b0842c4/f3a74505-023e-486d-a1b0-5deb18b11930_292.jpg Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Head of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev has today voted in the presidential elections. Report informs, R. Mehdiyev casted his ballot in the polling station No 6 of Sabail constituency No 29.