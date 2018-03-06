 Top
    A newly-renovated orphanage-kindergarten No 80 opens in Baku

    The kindergarten was built in 1963

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today attended the opening of orphanage-kindergarten No 80 in Narimanov, Baku city, after renovation, which was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    Report informs, the First Vice-President viewed the conditions created at the orphanage-kindergarten.

    The kindergarten was built in 1963. There are 150 children aged from 1.5 to 6 in 8 groups, including Azerbaijani language, Russian language and English language groups.

