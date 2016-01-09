9 non-working days declared over Novruz holiday

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Holidays declared regarding Novruz holiday in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in accordance with decision of Cabinet of Ministers, March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 will be non-working days regarding Novruz.

In accordance with Labor Code, as for March 20 coincides with non-working day - Sunday, March 25 (Friday) will be non-working day.

As March 19 come across to Saturday, this day will be non-working day either.

Thus, during Novruz holiday, March 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 will be non-working days. Working day starts on March 28, namely, first day of the week.