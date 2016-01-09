 Top
    Close photo mode

    9 non-working days declared over Novruz holiday

    March 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 will be non-working days

    Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Holidays declared regarding Novruz holiday in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, in accordance with decision of Cabinet of Ministers, March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 will be non-working days regarding Novruz.

    In accordance with Labor Code, as for March 20 coincides with non-working day - Sunday, March 25 (Friday) will be non-working day.

    As March 19 come across to Saturday, this day will be non-working day either.

    Thus, during Novruz holiday, March 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 will be non-working days. Working day starts on March 28, namely, first day of the week. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi