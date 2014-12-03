4 thousand foreigners removed from Azerbaijan on basis of readmission

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Four thousand foreigners have been readmissioned within 10 months of the current year. Report informs, the head of the State Migration Service Parviz Musayev said it in his speech at the international conference on return and readmission.

He stated that living of 3 thousand foreigners in Azerbaijan is legalized. "22 thousand foreigners were voluntarily sent to their own country."