    Two Azerbaijani candidates take part in elections to Latvian Saeima scheduled for tomorrow

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Two Azerbaijani candidates are taking part in the next parliamentary elections due in Latvia tomorrow.

    Report informs that they are Roman Naudins (Ibrahimov), presently the chairman of the Latvian parliament's Commission on People's Economy, Agrarian, Regional Policy and Environmental Protection, and a candidate from the Social Democrat Party (SDP) Asif Ibrahimov.

    Both candidates enjoyed high ratings during the election campaign.

    Notably, Latvia is a parliamentary republic. 

