Congress of European Azerbaijanis calls the European Parliament for justice

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ European Azerbaijanis Congress (EAC) made a statement on behalf of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

Report informs, according to the press service of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, a statement addressed to the chairmen of several committees of the European Parliament said about the importance of the 1st European games and the protest of the Azerbaijani diaspora against preconceived speeches of certain political circles and media agencies in Europe.

The statement says that a grand event was opened on June 12 in Azerbaijan, and the country is showing hospitality to all, regardless of language, religion and race, "What is happening in Azerbaijan is a historical event, is the pride of all Azerbaijanis of the world, including the compatriots living in Europe" .

The CEA brings to the attention of the European Parliament that in 2011, after Azerbaijan was to host Eurovision song contest, our country faced with double standards, which we are witnessing now. And this time various campaigns, anti-propaganda against Azerbaijan are conducted by some circles which are concerned about economic growth and the independent policy of Azerbaijan. Instead attracting the world's attention to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the restoration of the violated rights of Azerbaijani citizens illegally taken hostage on their own territory and tragic consequences of the Khojaly genocide, the topics discussed are replaced by unjustified criticism."

The CEA states that we should not politicize sporting event held in Baku. On the contrary, the European games "Baku-2015" should be regarded as a success for the whole Europe.

CEA calls on the European Parliament for justice, and demands to abandon biased position against Azerbaijan formed under the influence of Armenians.