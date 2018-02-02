Russian PA: Management hails efforts of Azerbaijan diaspora in country development

© Report

Moscow. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The federal national-cultural autonomy (FNCA) "Azerros" and the local national-cultural autonomy of Azerbaijanis of Khimki city have held a civil forum "National communities - for the unity and prosperity of Russia," the Russia Bureau of Report News Agency informs.

Representatives of the administration of the Russian President, the Government of Moscow region, national-cultural associations, various public organizations and media outlets attended the forum that took place in the city district of Khimki, Moscow region.

The main goal of the event was to improve the interaction of authorities and civil society institutions in solving problems of preserving and developing their identity, traditions, language, culture, education, as well as social and socially significant problems.

Head of the Department for National Policy of the Russian Presidential Administration, Tatyana Vagina stressed that the country's leadership appreciates the efforts of the Azerbaijani diaspora in the country's stability and development.

"This was confirmed by the fact that Mehriban Sadikova was one of the first to be included in the list of Russian President Vladimir Putin's proxies," she noted.

Speakers further told about the possibilities of national-cultural associations in implementation of state national policy, in meeting the ethno-cultural demands of the peoples inhabiting Russia. The importance to involve young people in the common cause, to improve and increase the number of educational projects were especially mentioned.