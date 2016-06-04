President Ilham Aliyev elected the Chairman of World Azerbaijanis Coordination Council

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was elected the Chairman of the World Azerbaijanis Coordination Council.

Report informs, a relevant resolution was adopted at the closing session of the IV Congress of the World Azerbaijanis in Baku.

The participants unanimously have adopted the resolution.

The new composition of the Coordination Council was formed.

Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov was elected the Executive Secretary of the Council.