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A new coordinator has been elected to the Council of Azerbaijanis in Austria.

According to Report, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, Committee Chairman Fuad Muradov met with Azerbaijanis in Vienna during his visit to Europe, and a meeting of the Council of Azerbaijanis in Austria was held.

The meeting discussed ways to increase the public engagement of Azerbaijanis living in Austria.

As a result of the discussions, Ayan Mammadli, a talented pianist and laureate of international competitions living in Linz, was elected coordinator of the Council of Azerbaijanis in Austria.

The meeting continued with a broad exchange of views, during which participants presented proposals regarding upcoming tasks and emphasized the importance of joint cooperation to ensure a more organized and effective Azerbaijani diaspora.