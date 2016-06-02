Nazim Ibrahimov comments on Bundestag's recognition the 1915 events as "Armenian genocide"

"We will show that we are standing by our Turkish brothers"

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the State Committee of Diaspora Affairs, Nazim Ibrahimov has commented on resolution adopted today by the Germany's Bundestag considering the 1915 events as "Armenian genocide".

Report informs, N.Ibrahimov said that Turkey is a fraternal country to Azerbaijan: "We are always suppress allegations of "genocide". As you know, we suppress them, and have demonstrated our position when these false statements were discussed in Israel's parliament. Now it has occurred in the German parliament. What does it mean? It's necessary to analyze the situation. The Azerbaijani diaspora will play an active role everywhere, we will show that we are close to our Turkish brothers, we are standing by them. The problem of Turkey is our problem, we will not leave this issue."