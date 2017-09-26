Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center attend Concordia Summit

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Members of Board of Trustees of of Nizami Ganjavi International Center attended the Concordia Summit.

Report was informed in the Azerbaijan Republic State Committee on Affairs With Diaspora.

The Summit was attended by former Presidents of Bulgaria Petar Stoyanov, Rosen Plevneliyev, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija, former President of Romania Emil Constantinescu, former Secretary-General of the Arab League Amr Moosa, former President of Finland Tarja Halonen, former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko.

The Concordia Summit convenes the world's most prominent business, government, and nonprofit leaders to enable effective partnerships for impact. Thought leaders and innovators gather at this global affairs forum to examine the world's most pressing challenges and identify avenues for collaboration.

Concordia enables effective public-private partnerships to create a more prosperous and sustainable future and aims to identify new avenues of collaboration for governments, businesses, and nonprofits through campaigns, programming, and research.