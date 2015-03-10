Head of United Congress of Azeris of Ukraine urges civil society to consolidate

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Inter-ethnic harmony council was held in the club of Cabinet of Ministers, during which they discussed the activity of the institutions of civil society and the fight against racial and ethnic discrimination, Report informs referring to the United Congress of Azeris of Ukraine.

It is noted that a meeting of the Board was held with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture of Ukraine, Vyacheslav Kirilenko, the Government Commissioner for Ethnic Policy Gennady Druzenko, President of the Assembly of Nationalities of Ukraine and President OKAU Rovshan Tagiyev, representatives of various ministries and departments, leaders of ethnic minorities, public figures and many others.

The participants discussed various topics of concern to society and leaders of national communities of Ukraine, including economic and social issues.

Thus, R. Tagiyev in his speech summed up the work of the Assembly of Nationalities of Ukraine for the year.