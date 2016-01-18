Head of Azerbaijan's Diaspora Organization elected to official post in US

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Co-founder and head of the Board of Directors of the US Azeris Network and “Karabakh” Foundation Adil Bagirov, became the head of the Council of Education of Dayton (Ohio).

Report informs, Adil Baghirov said he was proud with his election as the head of Education Council of Dayton.

He was honoured the “Taraggi” Medal with the relevant order of President Ilham Aliyev for his services in strengthening the friendship between the nations and development of Azerbaijan`s Diaspora.