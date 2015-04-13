​Hamid Karzai to arrive in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ The former Afghan president, a member of the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi Hamid Karzai is expected to arrive in Azerbaijan in late April, Report was informed by the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

His is going to participate in the III Global Open Society Forum, which is being organized by the Centre of Nizami Ganjavi, with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora. His speech dedicated to restoring confidence in the new world order, is scheduled for the first forum day

Hamid Karzai was the first president of Afghanistan after the overthrow of the Taliban regime. He led the country until 2014.

Baku is to host the III Global Open Society Forum on April 28-30, organized by the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi, with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, 40 countries will be represented by current and former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers.